What Really Happened in Maui? Blaze Originals

In August 2023 wildfires broke out in Maui, decimating the historic town of Lahaina, burning over 1700 acres, costing over $5 billion in property damage, and leading to an ever-shifting death and casualty toll numbering between 100-200 lives. Federal and state authorities briskly stepped in to provide aid and support, and the news media set out to uncover what exactly happened in the state that provides our nation’s only defense against the looming threat of China... right? WRONG. Joe Biden showed up TWO WEEKS after the fires to tell an incoherent anecdote about how he once almost lost a Corvette in a fire, and the incident remained shrouded in mystery, allowing for conspiracy theories, like direct energy weapons, to permeate social media feeds.





So, what really happened in Maui? Lauren Chen and the Blaze Originals team traveled to Maui to expose the shocking institutional and governmental failures that exacerbated the fires, destroyed thousands of lives, and allowed for a select few to profit from the disaster.





Blaze Originals is a docuseries featuring your favorite BlazeTV hosts, as they spend 72 hours embedded in the most important regions of our national theater, covering groundbreaking issues ranging from our border crisis and the de-Americanizing of our cities to bizarre phenomenon cropping up like the E-girl “NPC live streamers” that are corrupting, distracting, and bleeding American men dry.





