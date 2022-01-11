© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ep. 44 Dr. Robert Young: CDC has NEVER isolated ANY virus, multiple FOIA documents confirm
Follow
1
Share
Report
142 views • January 11, 2022
Sound issues: I don't have income to upgrade but am looking to do so soon, so I don't have to deal with this anymore. The speaker on my EMF free earphones with a mic ain't that great...I do apologize though. I had my editor do his best to adjust the levels - you couldn't hear me at all to start. But at least you can hear Dr. Young. That's the important thing. Absolutely. I don't live the lifestyle Dr. Young does - I'm less drastic and listen to my body. I live in a cold climate and I need more than veggies - though the chlorophylll is really helping because of the light overcasting of the sun most days anymore. We do need to figure out how to live simply, and that is very much geocentric. Figure out what your area supplies, and start using and supporting those people. They are the ones who will get us through. And grow a garden if nothing else. — from original poster
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/0fszL5Jk3s18/
Dr. Robert Young exposes the CDC's nefarious coverup of the underlying LIE that viruses exist: news flash: none have EVER been isolated. Ever.
This is a LONG conversation, but it is worth listening to because we talk about solutions too, and what empowering ourselves looks like.
Dr. Young has suffered life altering events as a direct result of his work over 30 years exposing the lies around our health, always pointing out who benefits, and he continues this fine tradition in this conversation.
You can find his blog and research and scentific papers that are all downloadable, including the FOIA's responses to the request to the CDC, here:
https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/cdc-now-admits-no-gold-standard-for-the-isolation-for-any-virus?utm_campaign=f8770c4c-3960-482b-b501-0f396eaf0a95&;utm_source=so&utm_medium=mail&cid=1b0777ee-9848-47d7-97ac-8be31759b442
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/0fszL5Jk3s18/
Dr. Robert Young exposes the CDC's nefarious coverup of the underlying LIE that viruses exist: news flash: none have EVER been isolated. Ever.
This is a LONG conversation, but it is worth listening to because we talk about solutions too, and what empowering ourselves looks like.
Dr. Young has suffered life altering events as a direct result of his work over 30 years exposing the lies around our health, always pointing out who benefits, and he continues this fine tradition in this conversation.
You can find his blog and research and scentific papers that are all downloadable, including the FOIA's responses to the request to the CDC, here:
https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/cdc-now-admits-no-gold-standard-for-the-isolation-for-any-virus?utm_campaign=f8770c4c-3960-482b-b501-0f396eaf0a95&;utm_source=so&utm_medium=mail&cid=1b0777ee-9848-47d7-97ac-8be31759b442
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.