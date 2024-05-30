Flight of Pigarus (2018, Master System)

Flight of Pigarus is a vertically scrolling shooter developed by German developer Kagesan. It was released as a freeware rom, and French company 2Minds released a cartridge version. The game was also released for Mega Drive / Genesis.
The game is a caravan shooter, a shoot'em up where you have to score as many points as possible within a fixed time limit. Flight of Pigarus offers two modes, a 2 minutes and a 5 minutes game. You take control of a flying pig with wings. You start out with a simple shot which can be upgraded by collecting P symbols. Your will get more powerful, and you will shoot in more directions. If you get hit, you loose one power level of your weapon. Only at the lowest level you get killed by a hit.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.