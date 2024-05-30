Flight of Pigarus (2018, Master System)

Flight of Pigarus is a vertically scrolling shooter developed by German developer Kagesan. It was released as a freeware rom, and French company 2Minds released a cartridge version. The game was also released for Mega Drive / Genesis.



The game is a caravan shooter, a shoot'em up where you have to score as many points as possible within a fixed time limit. Flight of Pigarus offers two modes, a 2 minutes and a 5 minutes game. You take control of a flying pig with wings. You start out with a simple shot which can be upgraded by collecting P symbols. Your will get more powerful, and you will shoot in more directions. If you get hit, you loose one power level of your weapon. Only at the lowest level you get killed by a hit.

