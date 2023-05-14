The Alpha Omega Circuit

A Gift for Mothers Day, (Oz)
May joy, family and loved ones,
bring blessings upon your home.
All Glory to The Father of all Creation,
and his beloved Son,
Jesus The Christ. King of Kings, Lord of Lords.
Amen
Long live the Freedom Fighters of Australia.
A bit of fun and hope ,all rights reserved.
Warm Regards,
Michael
p.s. the first to get one working, gets first dibs..............on the next project ;)
