Inside Putin Xi Jinping Sino-Russian Alliance
Published 15 hours ago |

Investigative Reporter Simone Gao and Author of World Out of Balance Dartmouth Government Professor William Wohlforth share their insights into what Putin & Xi Truly Want from the Strategic Partnership between China & Russia & what transpired during their recent meeting in Moscow. Simone Gao reveals that Xi was able to become China's Premier for an unprecedented 3rd Term because he promised the CCP that he would successfully conquer Taiwan in the near future!

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
