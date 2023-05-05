Russian military liberated another stronghold of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the direction of Svatovo-Kremennaya - Ukrainian Soldier's Body was Found Mined

The Russian military liberated another stronghold of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the direction of Svatovo-Kremennaya
On one of them they found a killed Ukrainian soldier, whose body was mined.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.