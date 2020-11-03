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MANDATORY COVID CAMPS BEGIN
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205 views • November 03, 2020
Governments around the world are repeating some of the darkest political moves in history by enacting mandatory camps for those who have tested positive for COVID in yet another attempt to control the virus. Del breaks down the CDC’s blueprint for COVID camps they call the ‘Shielding Approach,’ while leaders in New Zealand, Canada, and even Southern California reveal how they will isolate those thought to be infected and their family members against their will. Hear the terrifying plans straight from the source.
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