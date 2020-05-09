“STAY SAFE!”…. from what exactly?

Yes, in any challenging situation, especially concerning health, it’s HIGHLY important to keep an overall positive attitude.



But does that mean not even acknowledging the true ramifications of the situation, that make it challenging to begin with?



And if one thing is potentially harmful, is it best to disregard everything else that could be harmful?



If anything good comes out of this crisis, we HOPE it’s that we can all keep taking our health so seriously on a day to day basis!



Although… we might want to adjust what people are thinking about in terms of “how to stay healthy”… just a little bit. :)