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Ecommerce MMJ in Latin American with Jose Escalante of Futura Farms
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22 views • December 09, 2021
Futura Farms is a #Tech Enabled #Cannabis Company with a mission to promote #health, #wellness and quality of life by democratizing access to medical cannabis, through their Patient-Centric Ecosystem, providing 100% #digital experience.
Summary:
Cannabis in #Peru
#MMJ #telemedicine
#THC #Import & #Export
Price & quality ($.15/g)
S.A. consumer behavior
#D8, Tourism & #Investor sentiment
R&D, Data & Demographics
Expanding into the U.S.
Episode 842 The #TalkingHedge interviews Jose I. Escalante, CEO at Futura Farms...
https://youtu.be/hAGVXbC8y_M
Summary:
Cannabis in #Peru
#MMJ #telemedicine
#THC #Import & #Export
Price & quality ($.15/g)
S.A. consumer behavior
#D8, Tourism & #Investor sentiment
R&D, Data & Demographics
Expanding into the U.S.
Episode 842 The #TalkingHedge interviews Jose I. Escalante, CEO at Futura Farms...
https://youtu.be/hAGVXbC8y_M
Keywords
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