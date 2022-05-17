X22 FINANCIAL NEWS Ep. 2776a - [CB] Says They Are Not To Blame, It’s Crashing On The [DS]/[CB]

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Europe is struggling and Russia is now forcing more and more nations to use their currency to pay for fuel. The FDA says the baby formula factory can now open, the investigation turned up nothing. [JB]/[CB] cannot stop the inflation. BoE says don't blame us for the inflation. It's all imploding on the puppet masters watch.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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