© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Politicians Every Where Protecting Their Phony Baloney Jobs: Last Week Today for June 7th, 2021
Follow
0
Share
Report
30 views • June 08, 2021
To celebrate and hide the fact that lockdowns are mostly useless, Ontario will enter the first step of its reopening plan. The plan doesn't actually reopen much of anything, but does allow people to eat food on patio's.
For more, check out the June 7th, 2021 Freedom Forum News post, "Politicians Every Where Protecting Their Phony Baloney Jobs: Last Week Today for June 7th, 2021" at https://www.freedomforumcanada.com/politicians_every_where_protecting_their_phony_baloney_jobs_last_week_today_for_june_7th_2021.
For more, check out the June 7th, 2021 Freedom Forum News post, "Politicians Every Where Protecting Their Phony Baloney Jobs: Last Week Today for June 7th, 2021" at https://www.freedomforumcanada.com/politicians_every_where_protecting_their_phony_baloney_jobs_last_week_today_for_june_7th_2021.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.