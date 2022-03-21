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The Russian large landing Ship "Orsk", accompanied by the naval forces of the Black Sea Fleet, entered and unloaded military equipment in the port of Berdyansk, Ukraine. 032122
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170 views • March 21, 2022
The Russian large landing ship Orsk, accompanied by the naval forces of the Black Sea Fleet, entered and unloaded military equipment in the port of Berdyansk, Ukraine. 032122.
Ukrainian troops that were based in Berdyansk - thousands and thousands of soldiers and sailors - surrendered the port without a fight, leaving the entire infrastructure of the port intact ...
Ukrainian troops that were based in Berdyansk - thousands and thousands of soldiers and sailors - surrendered the port without a fight, leaving the entire infrastructure of the port intact ...
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