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DIY Cannabis Salve | Ointment
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311 views • September 04, 2019
Learn how to make your own Cannabis salve with this simple recipe. First step is making the cannabis infused oil
Watch this video to learn how to make Cannabis infused oil for topical use. This method requires no water and is still good to use for edibles
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4N5yP...
General Rule for Salve consistency and temperature for firm salve
17 degrees and below 1:5 Ratio
18-20 1:4 Ratio
20+ 1:3 Ratio
Dianoo Smart High Precision 0.001oz/0.01g 500g Digital Kitchen Scale is a great scale for making this lotion and many other DIY recipes that call for weight. Especially great for making lotions due to small quantities of preservative needed.
Buy here from Amazon - https://amzn.to/2E10GjA
Coconut Oil I use - https://amzn.to/2VYc8n1
Essential Oil Dilution Calculator here - https://marvymoms.com/dilution-calcul...
This is a basic recipe so the ingredients are simple and few. The end result is a high potency cannabis balm/ salve/ ointment. What ever you prefer to call it.
The topical benefits of cannabis is broad spectrum from pain management to skin inflammatory conditions.
Watch this video to learn how to make Cannabis infused oil for topical use. This method requires no water and is still good to use for edibles
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4N5yP...
General Rule for Salve consistency and temperature for firm salve
17 degrees and below 1:5 Ratio
18-20 1:4 Ratio
20+ 1:3 Ratio
Dianoo Smart High Precision 0.001oz/0.01g 500g Digital Kitchen Scale is a great scale for making this lotion and many other DIY recipes that call for weight. Especially great for making lotions due to small quantities of preservative needed.
Buy here from Amazon - https://amzn.to/2E10GjA
Coconut Oil I use - https://amzn.to/2VYc8n1
Essential Oil Dilution Calculator here - https://marvymoms.com/dilution-calcul...
This is a basic recipe so the ingredients are simple and few. The end result is a high potency cannabis balm/ salve/ ointment. What ever you prefer to call it.
The topical benefits of cannabis is broad spectrum from pain management to skin inflammatory conditions.
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