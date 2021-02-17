CONVERSATIONS WITH DR COWAN & FRIENDS EP8 CATHERINE AUSTIN FITTS

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Today's podcast is one you will definitely not want to miss. My friend today is Catherine Austin Fitts, who probably knows more about the economic side of the Covid plandemic than anyone else alive today. She has worked in the highest levels of government and finance, having served as assistant secretary of Housing and Urban Development and started and managed various private-equity firms on Wall Street. What she shares on this podcast is both disturbing and inspiring. The road to building a society based on health, truth and justice is in front of us, and she lays out some of the steps to get there. Please join us.
Follow along on my other social channels!
https://gab.com/DrtomCowan
https://rumble.com/c/c-568333
https://odysee.com/@Dr.TomCowan:8
Website: https://drtomcowan.com