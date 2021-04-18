** GLOBALIST DEEP STATE AGENDA TO DEFUND POLICE FOR UN PEACEKEEPERS ** - Jeanine Pirro – 17/Apr/2021

** Don’t be fooled. Former Presidents of the UN Security Council Include Hussein Obama, Hillary Clinton, Susan Rice, John Bolton and Al Gore. These Globalist Deep State collaborators, under the UN, plan to defund police nationwide and authorize peacekeeping operations through UN Charter – Chapter VII.

** Peacekeeping by the United Nations is a role held by the Department of Peace Operations as “a unique and dynamic instrument developed by the organization as a way to help countries torn by conflict to create the conditions for lasting peace”

Peacekeepers monitor and observe peace processes in post-conflict areas and assist ex-combatants in implementing the peace agreements they may have signed. Such assistance comes in many forms, including confidence-building measures, power-sharing arrangements, electoral support, strengthening the rule of law, and economic and social development. Accordingly, UN peacekeepers (often referred to as Blue Berets or Blue Helmets because of their light blue berets or helmets) can include soldiers, police officers, and civilian personnel.

The United Nations Charter gives the United Nations Security Council the power and responsibility to take collective action to maintain international peace and security. For this reason, the international community usually looks to the Security Council to authorize peacekeeping operations through Chapter VII authorizations

United Nations System

Principal Organs

United Nations Secretariat

United Nations Security Council

United Nations General Assembly

International Court of Justice

United Nations Economic and Social Council

United Nations Trusteeship Council