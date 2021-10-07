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(FULL SHOW) DoD Docs Expose Hospitalized Vaxx Patient Numbers! EXCLUSIVE Images of Vaxxed Blood and Vials! – Stew Peters Show
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130 views • October 07, 2021
Attorney Thomas Renz joined Stew Peters to reveal the highly censored DoD documents proving that the “vaccine” is more dangerous than it is helpful, as the vast majority of patients over 65 hospitalized with “COVID” are more-than-likely experiencing injury from the shots!
EXCLUSIVE! Dr. Zandre Botha was shocked after studying the blood of “vaccinated” patients that were coming to her with serious illness after being injected with the shots being called “Covid vaccines”. After being presented with vials of the substance, she examined the contents and was horrified.
Dr. Jane Ruby joins “The Stew Peters Show” to dissect the most recent warnings about your cats, dogs and birds. It’s best to just inject them ALL!
U.S. Congressman, Dr. Paul Gosar, joined “The Stew Peters Show” in an unfiltered segment of truth surrounding the overreaching tyrannical state of America.
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EXCLUSIVE! Dr. Zandre Botha was shocked after studying the blood of “vaccinated” patients that were coming to her with serious illness after being injected with the shots being called “Covid vaccines”. After being presented with vials of the substance, she examined the contents and was horrified.
Dr. Jane Ruby joins “The Stew Peters Show” to dissect the most recent warnings about your cats, dogs and birds. It’s best to just inject them ALL!
U.S. Congressman, Dr. Paul Gosar, joined “The Stew Peters Show” in an unfiltered segment of truth surrounding the overreaching tyrannical state of America.
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew’s content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew’s store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
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