EX-CIA Spy: Unveiling the Narrative on USD Dominance, CBDCs, Proxy Wars, & China | Andrew Bustamante

ITM TRADING, INC.
or by calling 877-410-1414 🗓️ Are you worried about the recent financial turmoil and looking for ways to secure your assets? Our expert Gold & Silver analysts have 27+ years of experience and can help you develop customized strategies to safeguard your assets. Click the link above ☝️ to schedule a time that works best for you. 🆓 GET A FREE GUIDE ON HOW TO BUY GOLD AND SILVER: Download Now: https://learn.itmtrading.com/buyers-g.... Take the first step towards financial security by downloading the free guide above on how to buy gold and silver. It's a comprehensive resource that will help you understand the benefits of precious metal investments and how to get started. 🗣️ DON'T MISS THIS VIDEOS IMPORTANT INFORMATION Welcome to Coffee with Lynette. I am so thrilled to welcome our guest today, Andrew Andy Bustamante. Andrew's fascinating background includes service in our nuclear program, in the Air Force, and subsequently a recruitment into the CIA, where he became a covert operative focusing on counterterrorism and cyber security. Could you just provide a brief summary of your journey through the CIA and the Air Force for us? 📖
CHAPTERS: 0:00 Welcoming Andrew Bustamante
0:37 Journey through the CIA and Air Force
6:45 Why Everyday Spy?
9:50 Shaping Public Narrative
13:12 Dominance of US Dollar
17:39 Purchasing Power
19:50 Is This a Proxy War?
29:24 Globalization 3
6:50 How Are You Positioning Yourself?
43:00 Everyday Spy
45:17 Is America On The Decline?
📑 TO SEE LYNETTE'S SLIDES, RESEARCH LINKS OR QUESTIONS FROM THIS VIDEO: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/ 👋 STAY IN TOUCH WITH US 🟩 Schedule a Strategy Session: 877-410-1414 🟩 Email us at [email protected] 🟩 Official Homepage www.itmtrading.com 🟩 Videos & Research www.ITMTrading.com/Blog 🟩 Listen On The Go: https://anchor.fm/itmtrading 🟩 Beyond Gold & Silver: / beyondgoldsilver 🟩 Thrivers Community: https://www.thriverscommunity.com/ 🟩 ITM's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading 🟩 Lynette's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang 🟩 Facebook: https://facebook.com/ITMTrading 🚨 BEWARE OF SCAMMERS Accounts are impersonating ITM Trading in the comments. Our comments will have a distinguishable verified symbol. Call us today to schedule your first strategy session: 877-410-1414. ITM Trading Inc. © Copyright, 1995 - 2023 All Rights Reserved. #Gold #spy #CIA
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.