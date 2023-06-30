Read the Bible. It was written as an example for us, to receive God's blessings.
4 views
•
Published Friday
•
Reading the Bible is how God talks to us. Prayer is how we talk to Him.
Keywords
miraclesbiblegodeasterforgivenessgracejesushealingsinfaithscripturegenesisthe resurrectionaudio biblepalm sundaythe crucifixionread the biblethe betrayerthe betrayaljesus praysaudio scripture
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos