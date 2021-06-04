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NANOTECHNOLOGY IN OUR BODY - Sofia Smallstorm (subtítulos español)
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775 views • June 04, 2021
Morgellon's Disease, April 2007 "A communicable nanotechnology invasion of human tissues in the form of self-assembling, self-replicating nanotubes, nanowires, nanoarrays with sensors, and other nano configurations, some carrying genetically altered and spliced DNA/RNA. These nano machines thrive in alkaline pH conditions and use the body's bio-electric energy and other (unidentified) elements for power. There is some evidence that these tiny machines possess their own internal batteries. They are also believed to be able to receive specific tuned microwave, EMF and ELF signals and information. To what end is not known.
https://www.aboutthesky.com/aboutthesky/
Español:
Enfermedad de Morgellon, abril de 2007 "Una invasión de nanotecnología transmisible de tejidos humanos en forma de nanotubos, nanocables, nanoarrays con sensores y otras nanoconfiguraciones autoensamblables y autorreplicantes, algunos llevan ADN / ARN genéticamente alterado y empalmado. Estas nano máquinas prosperan en condiciones de pH alcalino y utilizan la energía bioeléctrica del cuerpo y otros elementos (no identificados) para obtener energía. Existe alguna evidencia de que estas diminutas máquinas poseen sus propias baterías internas. también se cree que pueden recibir señales e información específicas de microondas sintonizadas, EMF y ELF. No se sabe con qué fin.
https://www.aboutthesky.com/aboutthesky/
https://www.aboutthesky.com/aboutthesky/
Español:
Enfermedad de Morgellon, abril de 2007 "Una invasión de nanotecnología transmisible de tejidos humanos en forma de nanotubos, nanocables, nanoarrays con sensores y otras nanoconfiguraciones autoensamblables y autorreplicantes, algunos llevan ADN / ARN genéticamente alterado y empalmado. Estas nano máquinas prosperan en condiciones de pH alcalino y utilizan la energía bioeléctrica del cuerpo y otros elementos (no identificados) para obtener energía. Existe alguna evidencia de que estas diminutas máquinas poseen sus propias baterías internas. también se cree que pueden recibir señales e información específicas de microondas sintonizadas, EMF y ELF. No se sabe con qué fin.
https://www.aboutthesky.com/aboutthesky/
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