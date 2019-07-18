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Dr. Robert Epstein Breaks Down How Google Manipulates American Elections
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387 views • July 18, 2019
Dr. Robert Epstein spoke at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the danger of allowing Google to continue to manipulate the American people and even affect American elections.
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