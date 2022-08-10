No Comment?

[Bidan]’s DOJ Is Playing Politics

* White House, DOJ dodge raid questions.

* Judge who signed warrant tied to Epstein.

* Why did DC field office lead this raid — and go so hard on Trump?

* Dems live above the law.

* There are two standards of justice.

* You can’t challenge this establishment.

* The left celebrates raid.

* This is a threat to anyone who opposes the left.

* FBI crosses a dangerous line.

The full version of this segment is linked below.





Jesse Watters Primetime | 9 August 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6310658718112

