No Comment?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
[Bidan]’s DOJ Is Playing Politics
* White House, DOJ dodge raid questions.
* Judge who signed warrant tied to Epstein.
* Why did DC field office lead this raid — and go so hard on Trump?
* Dems live above the law.
* There are two standards of justice.
* You can’t challenge this establishment.
* The left celebrates raid.
* This is a threat to anyone who opposes the left.
* FBI crosses a dangerous line.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 9 August 2022