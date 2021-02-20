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#AskTheExperts II: Medical Professionals Address BBC Panorama Propaganda (Video) #DareToThink
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5360 views • February 20, 2021
Several months back, medical professionals from around the world teamed up together with Oracle films to produce a viral video warning people that the experimental COVID vaccines were neither safe nor effective. Their platforms were erased, their videos scrubbed and their scientific evidence maligned. That doesn't stop the truth. Today, Oracle Films puts out Ask The Experts II, which is a response to the BBC's Panorama propaganda piece against "anti-vaxxers."
See more here: https://thewashingtonstandard.com/asktheexperts-ii-medical-professionals-address-bbc-panorama-propaganda-video-daretothink/
See more here: https://thewashingtonstandard.com/asktheexperts-ii-medical-professionals-address-bbc-panorama-propaganda-video-daretothink/
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