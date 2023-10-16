The Blessing of the Holy Land - Luke Ball & David Closson - Freedom Alive® Ep94

In Genesis 12:3, God made a covenant with Abraham when He said, “I will bless those who bless you, and the one who curses you I will curse. And in you all the families of the earth will be blessed.” It was upon this covenant that the nation of Israel was established and Jesus, the Messiah, was foretold. In 2014, Covenant Journey launched a ministry for college-age students which provides an immersive and life-changing experience in Israel designed to strengthen their Christian faith. On this episode of Liberty Counsel's TV program, Freedom Alive®, Luke Ball and David Closson share testimonies from their Israel experience and how God has used that in their life even today!-----

Each week on Freedom Alive®, we will alert you to new government overreaches and update you on existing legal battles. We will tell you about the victories people of faith are winning and how you, too, can fight back and get involved to keep your freedom alive!

-----

Learn more and get involved at https://lc.org

-----

Originally premiered Oct 15, 2023, on GoodLife45 - visit https://www.tv45.org