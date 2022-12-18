Daily Word * 12.11.2022 * No Matter the Cost

THE BASICS OF THE CHRISTIAN WALKhttps://www.bible-knowledge.com/the-basics/





My children, in this time you are entering, the enemy will prevail over you for a season. It will not be pleasant. Know that it is the ultimate test of your faith and the rewards are very, very great for My children who endure through this for any length of time.





The enemy seeks to make you deny your faith in Me, and to go along with the wicked who will rule. In this time, they will take first one thing and then another from you until you have nothing left except yourselves and your faith in Me. They will try to make you give that up, too.





Hold on to your faith and do not deny Me no matter the cost, for there is no going back from this. There is no repentance for denying Me. If you deny Me, that is your final answer, no matter how much longer you live and you will not spend eternity with Me, but being tormented by your enemy, though you seek Me with tears afterwards.





Set your face like flint now to endure for your salvation depends on it. This will not be easy as they will take everything from you trying to make you give up your salvation. They will persecute you night and day. They will do violence against you and kill many of you. Do not fear this but rejoice for GREAT is your reward when you die in this way.





Set your hearts to endure and do not deny Me no matter what you see, no matter the cost, no matter what they take from you or deny you access to. If you deny Me, you lose your salvation.





Psalm 14:1





To the chief Musician, A Psalm of David. The fool hath said in his heart, There is no God. They are corrupt, they have done abominable works, there is none that doeth good.





Matthew 10:33





But whosoever shall deny me before men, him will I also deny before my Father which is in heaven.





Ephesians 6:11





Put on the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil.





Revelation 13:15





And he had power to give life unto the image of the beast, that the image of the beast should both speak, and cause that as many as would not worship the image of the beast should be killed.





Revelation 13:16-18





And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name. Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six.





Revelation 14:9-10





And the third angel followed them, saying with a loud voice, If any man worship the beast and his image, and receive his mark in his forehead, or in his hand, The same shall drink of the wine of the wrath of God, which is poured out without mixture into the cup of his indignation; and he shall be tormented with fire and brimstone in the presence of the holy angels, and in the presence of the Lamb: