Politicization Of Tragedy

Dems & Co: Don’t Let A Good Disaster Go To Waste
* Lib media use hurricane to advance Dem agenda.
* They will use any disaster to get more power.
* Open the borders for climate change!
Take Notes:
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-democrats-use-disasters-punish-didnt-vote-them
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 29 September 2022
