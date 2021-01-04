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#Q 2/19/18 #GROUNDZERO: The Broward County, FL SCHOOL SHOOTING Can UNMASK the DEEP STATE
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395 views • January 04, 2021
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2/19/18 It is imperative that patriots and citizen journalists stay on top of the story of the Douglas High School shooting in Broward County, Florida. As more details of the corruption in the Broward County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Scott Israel, the Department of Family and Child Services and the Broward County Justice Department (under the supervision of Attorney General P_m B_ndi), it is very possible that enough evidence could come to light to implicate multiple high up Deep State players in this false flag, which is connected to the other several Florida false flag events in the last two years.
In this blog post are the links for this video:
https://steemit.com/dakini5d/@dakini5d/groundzero-the-deep-state-can-be-unmasked-by-the-broward-county-florida-school-shooting
You can support Timothy Holmseth directly with PayPal here:
You can support Mr.Holmseth here:
https://www.paypal.me/AuthorTCH
Thanks for your amazing support of my channel. We have to stay on this one friends! This is the thread that could truly unravel a major faction of the Deep State and Red Pill thousands if not millions of people worldwide!
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
With Crypto:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
2/19/18 It is imperative that patriots and citizen journalists stay on top of the story of the Douglas High School shooting in Broward County, Florida. As more details of the corruption in the Broward County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Scott Israel, the Department of Family and Child Services and the Broward County Justice Department (under the supervision of Attorney General P_m B_ndi), it is very possible that enough evidence could come to light to implicate multiple high up Deep State players in this false flag, which is connected to the other several Florida false flag events in the last two years.
In this blog post are the links for this video:
https://steemit.com/dakini5d/@dakini5d/groundzero-the-deep-state-can-be-unmasked-by-the-broward-county-florida-school-shooting
You can support Timothy Holmseth directly with PayPal here:
You can support Mr.Holmseth here:
https://www.paypal.me/AuthorTCH
Thanks for your amazing support of my channel. We have to stay on this one friends! This is the thread that could truly unravel a major faction of the Deep State and Red Pill thousands if not millions of people worldwide!
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
With Crypto:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
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