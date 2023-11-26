FALSE PROPHETS. NARCISSISTIC CULTS. DECEIVING SPIRITS. VAIN IMAGINATIONS. HEARING FROM GOD. NYSTV

There are false prophet wolves in sheep's clothing everywhere among you! Seeking to devour the prey, to destroy souls, to get dishonest gain.Ezekiel 27:22 Matthew 7:15 and 10:16 Ephesians 6:12 The grace and peace of Jesus Christ be with you all!





2nd half here https://youtu.be/H6BETa4lzvQ?t=2200 or Full unedited video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H6BETa4lzvQ&t=1899s k

Exclusive content can be found on https://nystv.org/





many fish other channels

https://www.youtube.com/user/wtfwu1/videos

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw/videos

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/many_fish/

https://rumble.com/c/c-604505

https://www.bright eon.com/channel/manyfish

e-mail; kam weld at ya who .com

God bless you!

Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html

Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!





The Lords Prayer Matthew 6:9-13 Luke 11:2-4

Our Father, which art in heaven,

Hallowed be thy Name.

Thy Kingdom come.

Thy will be done in earth,

As it is in heaven.

Give us this day our daily bread.

And forgive us our trespasses,

As we forgive them that trespass against us.

And lead us not into temptation,

But deliver us from evil.

For thine is the kingdom,

The power, and the glory,

For ever and ever.

Amen.





Shared from and subscribe to:

Many Fish

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX0OW1RAtx/



