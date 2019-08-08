© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Live El Paso Shooting Updates - "Gang Related Terrorism" - KFOX14
Follow
0
Share
Report
87 views • August 08, 2019
Via KFOX14 livestream from 8/3/2019 in real time.
"This is a, a, large scale loss of life, that happened at the hands of, one or two shooters. And we have now new information, from El Paso Police, that spell out uh, we have more information in terms of the details, of, a better understanding that we're getting in terms of what happened. El Paso Police now saying that, this is, gang related terrorism. That's what they're classifying this and they have confirmed this. Gang related terrorism, um, we'll get more clarification on what that means, but we do know that they're saying it started in the parking lot of walmart, it continued inside walmart, then to sam's, and then inside of cielo vista mall. no deaths at the mall. And that it is no longer an active scene at the mall, in terms of the search for an active shooter. But, there is still one suspect, that they have not, apprehended."
"This is a, a, large scale loss of life, that happened at the hands of, one or two shooters. And we have now new information, from El Paso Police, that spell out uh, we have more information in terms of the details, of, a better understanding that we're getting in terms of what happened. El Paso Police now saying that, this is, gang related terrorism. That's what they're classifying this and they have confirmed this. Gang related terrorism, um, we'll get more clarification on what that means, but we do know that they're saying it started in the parking lot of walmart, it continued inside walmart, then to sam's, and then inside of cielo vista mall. no deaths at the mall. And that it is no longer an active scene at the mall, in terms of the search for an active shooter. But, there is still one suspect, that they have not, apprehended."
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.