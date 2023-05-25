It is needed to work with the NFSC and listen to Miles Guo's story if anyone including the congress men and women really know the CCP is #1 enemy and they want to take down the CCP in this country

0524 Ava on Live From America with Jeremy Herrell

It is needed to work with the New Federal State of China and listen to Miles Guo's story if anyone including the congress men and women really know the CCP is #1 enemy and they want to take down the CCP in this country.

包括國會議員在內的任何人如果真正知道中共是頭號敵人，並且他們想在這個國家消滅中共，就需要與新中國聯邦合作，聽聽文貴先生的故事。

