Aurora Borealis: The Arctic Circle's Spectacular Northern Lights The Borderless Sky
TRACKS - Travel Documentaries


Mar 21, 2024


When nightfalls the stars come into their own. Astrophotographers portray the night sky in spectacular images with their cameras, showing Celestial phenomena in a way never seen before. Today we follow Yuichi Takasaka through the wintry landscape of the Yukon, as he searches for the Northern Lights. He has been taking timelapse’s of the Northern Lights since 1990, but this time he is heading to Canada’s Arctic Circle. With weather as cold as -50º, he has to pack well and prepare ahead of time to get the perfect shot.


TRACKS publishes unique, unexpected and untold stories from across the world every week.


#northernlights #auroraborealis #arctic #photography


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ont4zHbvhSs

travelcanadadocumentarytracksyukonspectacularnorthern lightsaurora borealisarctic circleborderless skyyuichi takasaka

