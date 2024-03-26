Aurora Borealis: The Arctic Circle's Spectacular Northern Lights The Borderless Sky

TRACKS - Travel Documentaries
Mar 21, 2024
When nightfalls the stars come into their own. Astrophotographers portray the night sky in spectacular images with their cameras, showing Celestial phenomena in a way never seen before. Today we follow Yuichi Takasaka through the wintry landscape of the Yukon, as he searches for the Northern Lights. He has been taking timelapse’s of the Northern Lights since 1990, but this time he is heading to Canada’s Arctic Circle. With weather as cold as -50º, he has to pack well and prepare ahead of time to get the perfect shot.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ont4zHbvhSs
