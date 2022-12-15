Create New Account
Ep. 2254 How to Opt Out of the Technocratic State, Post-Covid
40 views
Published 15 hours ago |
TomWoodsTV

Dec 14, 2022
1,217 views • Dec 14, 2022
Derrick Broze joins us to discuss technology as a double-edged sword and what we can do to protect ourselves against bad actors.


bookfreedomchildrenlibertyfoodcrimevaccinetechnologyunaigoldsilveragenda 2030farmsopt outhomeschoolderrick brozeinjectionpost-covidcbdcclimate lockdowntomwoodstvtechnocratic stateanti property

