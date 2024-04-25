Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Russia Wiped Out US Army Officers Along With Two HIMARS MLRS Near KUPYANSK┃Russians Entered SOLOVOVO
The Prisoner
The situation in the Northwest of the Avdiivka direction of the front continues to develop dynamically. Meanwhile, on April 25, 2024, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation officially confirmed that Russian troops in the Kupyansk direction of the front managed to destroy two US HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems along with their combat crews within 48 hours.................

kupyansk2x himars mlrsrussians enter solovovo

