She Fires Talks About Staying Safe in Any Situation

In this podcast, I talk to Kellye, also know as She Fires, about staying safe and self protection either armed or unarmed.





Just having a firearm is not always enough. What happens is you have a failure or simple are not carrying? Having options gives you more tools to work with.





Here are some of the topics we will cover in this podcast:





Hand to Hand combat

Carrying a firearm

Being a firearm instructor

Situational Awareness





Resources for today's show:





She Fires on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/she_fires/





She Fires on YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@SheFires





2A Rated Training on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/2aratedtraining/





2A Rated Website - https://2aratedtraining.com/





