She Fires Talks About Staying Safe in Any Situation

In this podcast, I talk to Kellye, also know as She Fires, about staying safe and self protection either armed or unarmed.
Just having a firearm is not always enough. What happens is you have a failure or simple are not carrying? Having options gives you more tools to work with.
Here are some of the topics we will cover in this podcast:
Hand to Hand combat
Carrying a firearm
Being a firearm instructor
Situational Awareness
-------
