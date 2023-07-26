BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

She Fires Talks About Staying Safe in Any Situation
The Rogue Banshee
The Rogue Banshee
53 followers
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
35 views • July 26, 2023

In this podcast, I talk to Kellye, also know as She Fires, about staying safe and self protection either armed or unarmed.


Just having a firearm is not always enough. What happens is you have a failure or simple are not carrying? Having options gives you more tools to work with.


Here are some of the topics we will cover in this podcast:


Hand to Hand combat

Carrying a firearm

Being a firearm instructor

Situational Awareness


Sponsors:

 • Falco Holsters - https://bit.ly/3EVvmmJ

 ◦ Checkout code BANSHEE will save you 10%

 • AmmoSquared – https://ammosquared.com/trb

 • You – https://www.trb.fyi

 ◦ Visit the Partners and Discounts page at www.trb.fyi for all the ways to support the work I do here.


#everydaycarry #edc #protection #teambansh @TheRogueBanshee @SheFires


To see more of my content here you YouTube click this link https://tinyurl.com/RogueBanshee


Join this channel to get access to perks: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCX4dhK-y9O2n8bYFAQAg4Zw/join


Resources for today's show:


She Fires on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/she_fires/


She Fires on YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@SheFires


2A Rated Training on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/2aratedtraining/


2A Rated Website - https://2aratedtraining.com/


The Rogue Banshee on YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/theroguebanshee


The Rogue Banshee on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/theroguebansheemedia/


Discount Codes - https://trb.fyi/partners-and-discounts/


The Rogue Banshee Webpage - https://trb.fyi/





Remember to comment and join the discussion.



*** You can support our work by ***

♦ Shop our Amazon Store: https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee


♦ Check out our MERCH Store: https://bit.ly/2SpVCj3


♦ Become a Member of #TeamBansh here: https://bit.ly/3cQQYzo


♦ TRB AFFILIATES AND DISCOUNT CODES: https://linktr.ee/theroguebanshee





Product of the Show:


The Real Avid Master vice continues to impress me. This year they have released 3 additional vice jaws to make it even better. Check them out at https://alnk.to/3y9wVDO and use the code RARB23 to save 10% at checkout


Video of the Show:


I do another show with Lupo Outdoors on Firday. Check out our latest episode about gun shows at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=easPWVooG_U



-------

Credits

The Rogue Banshee Original Content

Credit: Jason Schaller

 [email protected]

-------

The products (videos, articles, pictures. etc.) available through The Rogue Banshee (including gear, tools, products, etc. that are featured, seen or used) are for informational and entertainment purposes only. All activities are completed in accordance with all local, state and federal regulations, as well as in a safe manner in approved locations with professional supervision.

Affiliate Disclaimer: In accordance with the rules and regulations set by the FTC, The Rogue Banshee is an affiliate marketer for several companies.

Keywords
gun rightsgunssecond amendmentshootinggunpodcast2aself protectionfirearm
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
More Balance, Vitality and Reasons to Be Thankful: Shop Health Ranger Store&#8217;s Black Friday Part 3 Sale

More Balance, Vitality and Reasons to Be Thankful: Shop Health Ranger Store’s Black Friday Part 3 Sale

HRS Editors
Refresh Your Routine with Health Ranger Store&#8217;s Black Friday Sale Part 3

Refresh Your Routine with Health Ranger Store’s Black Friday Sale Part 3

HRS Editors
America&#8217;s Infrastructure Is Collapsing: Here&#8217;s Why We Must Prepare Now

America’s Infrastructure Is Collapsing: Here’s Why We Must Prepare Now

Mike Adams
&#8220;The Health Ranger&#8217;s Guide to Surviving Global War, Famine, Plandemics and Grid-Down Scenarios&#8221; on BrightU: Are you ready for the unexpected?

“The Health Ranger’s Guide to Surviving Global War, Famine, Plandemics and Grid-Down Scenarios” on BrightU: Are you ready for the unexpected?

Belle Carter
Uncertainty doesn&#8217;t take a holiday: Get prepared with Health Ranger Store&#8217;s Black Friday Part 1 deals

Uncertainty doesn’t take a holiday: Get prepared with Health Ranger Store’s Black Friday Part 1 deals

HRS Editors
Smart families are planning ahead: Health Ranger Store&#8217;s Black Friday Sale Part 1 starts now

Smart families are planning ahead: Health Ranger Store’s Black Friday Sale Part 1 starts now

HRS Editors
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy