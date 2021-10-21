RAND WAS RIGHT...FAUCI LIED

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Ron Paul Liberty Report
In a letter to a Member of Congress yesterday the Principle Deputy Director of the National Institutes of Health admitted that his agency - contrary to Fauci's claims - did fund gain-of-function research on bats and viruses. Over to you, Fauci... Also today: "Boosters! Get yer boosters here! All ages, all sizes!" And...DeSantis stands up to the tyrant heading the DoJ (sic).