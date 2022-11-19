High Value Survival Foods

Certain natural foods, super foods and herbs are more concentrated in nutrients. Many of these can be stored for high value nutrition during a time of shortages in food, fuel and fertilizer. A diesel fuel/transportation crisis with poor crop yields in the November through April growing areas is such a time.



(recent Yeswise blog-casts – https://yeswise.com/insights.htm -- archives - https://awaremore.com/Programs/notes.htm )

