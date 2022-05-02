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US Student Loan Forgiveness is a Terrible Idea -- WHY?
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
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31 views • May 02, 2022
With the Biden administration on the verge of forgiving student loan debt for grads who majored in women's studies or lesbian dance theory, as a political bribe for votes, let's examine just how bad an idea this is, and the fact that it, once again, bails out people for their own bad choices.
#studentdebt #studentloans #personalresponsibility

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Keywords
democratscorruptioncollege debtben shapirostudent debtnanny statepersonal responsibilitycollege degreebiden adminwomens studiesvote briberystudent loan forgiuvenesslesbian dance theoryworthless college
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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