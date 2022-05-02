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US Student Loan Forgiveness is a Terrible Idea -- WHY?
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31 views • May 02, 2022
With the Biden administration on the verge of forgiving student loan debt for grads who majored in women's studies or lesbian dance theory, as a political bribe for votes, let's examine just how bad an idea this is, and the fact that it, once again, bails out people for their own bad choices.
#studentdebt #studentloans #personalresponsibility
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#studentdebt #studentloans #personalresponsibility
MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.
Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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