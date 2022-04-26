'Mission Accomplished'? Blinken In Kiev Announces Ukraine 'Has Already Succeeded"

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RonPaulLibertyReport
US Secretaries of State and Defense made a surprise visit to Kiev over the weekend to declare that Russia had already failed and Ukraine had already succeeded in the two-month conflict. Promising additional weapons transfers, the US is becoming ever more engaged in the war. Dangerous? Also today, some NATO officials openly declare the goal is to "bleed Russia." And...Finland in NATO? Good idea?
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