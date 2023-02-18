Create New Account
Armed Store Clerk Stops Armed Robbery | 2A For Today! Modern Militiaman
The New American
Published a day ago |

This week our 2A For Today Modern Militiaman spotlight is on a Convenience store clerk turned armed security in Sugar Land, Texas, who came face to face with an armed robber and pulled out his steel to stop shrink!


Welcome to 2A For Today!


self defense2amodern millitia

