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Ep.37 111 Portal, Clones, New Earth Integration, Baptisms, The Matrix, Ascension, Earth School, 144k, Starseeds, and more!
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268 views • January 11, 2022
I jam pack tons of updates into this video on a host of topics that are all relevant and evolving. Stigmata curses, tongue tie curses, angels, 144k, starseeds, baptisms, clones, walk-ins, soul contracts, earth school, ai programs, negative implants, soul binding, dimensions, Q, redemption plan, new earth...so much more!
To join my clearing sessions, go to group sessions on www.rootsrestoredwellness.com
Follow me on Telegram: https://t.me/rootsrestoredwellness
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www.brighteon.com/channels/rayleneshort
To join my clearing sessions, go to group sessions on www.rootsrestoredwellness.com
Follow me on Telegram: https://t.me/rootsrestoredwellness
Follow me on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rootsrestoredwellness
www.brighteon.com/channels/rayleneshort
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