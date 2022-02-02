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Vaccine creator told that vaccine is unlikly to sterilize all population
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125 views • February 02, 2022
on 24 august 2020 one of the oxford vaccine creators told that vaccine is unlikly to sterilize all population
Compulsory sterilization removes a person's capacity to reproduce, usually through surgical procedures. Several countries implemented sterilization programs in the early 20th century. Although such programs have been made illegal in most countries of the world, instances of forced or coerced sterilizations persist.
Compulsory sterilization removes a person's capacity to reproduce, usually through surgical procedures. Several countries implemented sterilization programs in the early 20th century. Although such programs have been made illegal in most countries of the world, instances of forced or coerced sterilizations persist.
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