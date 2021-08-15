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SSP-10, Johan Fritz - Secret Space Program, // SECRET SPACE
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496 views • August 15, 2021
This video will stretch your worldview and makes one realize that we are not alone! This video mirrored/edited from James Rink Super Soldier Talk: https://www.youtube.com/c/SuperSoldierTalk/videos
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