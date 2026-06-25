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FreedomFest- Nuns Vs New York - Chicago - Safer Than Toronto
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The Platform for the Liberty Movement


FreedomFest doesn’t tell you what to think. It gives you the room, the people, and the ideas—and trusts you to do the rest.


OUR STORY


When my parents, Mark and Jo Ann Skousen, founded FreedomFest in 2007, they envisioned a place where everyone who loves liberty can gather, learn, exchange ideas freely, and leave renewed with hope for the future.


In a world that too often feels divided and cynical, FreedomFest exudes a culture of respect, curiosity, and genuine friendship. It’s where people from every background come together to wrestle with serious ideas—and to laugh, celebrate, and connect as equals.


https://freedomfest.com/about/



DOJ Backs Nuns Who Care for Terminal Cancer Patients in Fight Against NY Transgender Mandate


The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced it is intervening in a lawsuit to support Catholic nuns who say a transgender policy in New York would force them to choose between their faith and the terminal cancer patients they care for.


“States should take notice that they cannot require Americans to abandon their religious beliefs in the name of woke gender ideology,” said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division.


https://www.breitbart.com/faith/2026/06/23/doj-backs-nuns-who-care-for-terminal-cancer-patients-in-fight-against-ny-trans-mandate/



Chicago sees uptick in shootings, homicides in first months of 2026


By the numbers:


The Chicago Police Department reports that from January 1–April 30, there have been 130 homicides, up 8% compared to that same time period last year. There were 32 murders in April 2026 – up from 23 in April 2025 and up 39% from April 2025.


https://www.fox32chicago.com/news/chicago-sees-uptick-shootings-homicides-first-months-2026



Canadian Criminologist Admits Most Places in US Safer Than Toronto


Since the mass shooting in Nova Scotia back in 2020, the Canadian government has stepped up its anti-gun jihad, banning so-called assault weapons and freezing all transfers of handguns. This, as we've been told by our own anti-gunners, would make the country safer.


https://bearingarms.com/tomknighton/2026/06/21/canadian-criminologist-admits-most-places-in-us-safer-than-toronto-n1232916



The 15 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Toronto


Toronto, Ontario, is known for its vibrant culture, diverse communities, and being one of the largest cities in Canada. However, like any major urban area, it has neighborhoods that struggle with crime and safety concerns. While many areas are thriving, certain neighborhoods have gained a reputation for being more dangerous, often due to higher rates of violent crime, property offenses, or drug-related incidents. Here, we take a closer look at the 15 most dangerous neighborhoods in Toronto and the factors contributing to their reputations.


https://media-canada.ca/comparison/cities/most-dangerous-neighborhoods-toronto-ontario/

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gun rightsdonald trumpelon muskconservative politicsgun lawsbrian lovigconservative newsright wing newsrightwing politicsconservative views
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