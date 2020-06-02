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IMMUNITY TO COVID DOESN’T COME FROM ANTIBODIES?
All talk surrounding our immunity to Coronavirus after infection circulates around antibody levels. But science is saying otherwise. Sit down for a lesson on the importance of T-cells when it comes to our bodies ability to fight viruses with Dr. James Nuenshchwander, M.D.