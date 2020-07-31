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Doctors stand behind President Trump, call for reopening America thanks to miracle drug
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25 views • July 31, 2020
Doctors in America are taking a stand and backing President Trump in his recommendation to use the drug hydroxychloroquine to treat the coronavirus. One America's Pearson Sharp has more on the demonstration in Washington, D.C. that's being censored by the media.
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