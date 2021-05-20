© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
COACH DAVE LIVE - 5/20/21 - Guest Host Dr. Sherri Tenpenny "It's NOT 'Shedding'; It's TRANSMISSION!"
Follow
3
Share
Report
523 views • May 20, 2021
1st minute is garbled [pathetic attempt at censorship - VfB]
Mark 16:17 - "And these signs will accompany those who believe: In My name they will drive out demons; they will speak in new tongues; they will pick up snakes with their hands, and if they drink any deadly poison, it will not harm them; they will lay their hands on the sick, and they will be made well.”
https://www.drtenpenny.com/
https://tenpennyfiles.podbean.com/
https://coachdavelive.video/video/3032/doctor-warns-the-world-of-deadly-nanotechnology-inside-covid-vaccines-1
https://mycyclestory.com/
Preliminary META - analysis of randomized trials of ivermectin to treat SARS - CoV - 2 infection Authors: Andrew Hill on behalf of the International Ivermectin Project Team: https://covid19.cdmx.gob.mx/storage/app/media/Articulos/Preliminary%20meta-analysis%20of%20randomized%20trials%20of%20ivermectin%20to%20treat%20SARS-%20CoV-2%20infection%20-%20International%20Ivermectin%20Project%20Team.pdf
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/350457383_Preliminary_meta-analysis_of_randomized_trials_of_ivermectin_to_treat_SARS-_CoV-2_infection
0.2 per kilo. of body weight for ivermectin once a week
Doc said for Vitamin C, do not look take ascorbic acid. Take ascorbate in powder form, at least 3000 MG per day
Shad Sullivan was interviewed on WCN TV yesterday. Good information regarding American beef and cattle industry. https://wcntv.net/video/193/wcn-tv-%7C-may-19th-2021-%7C-bj-edwards-and-shad-sullivan
Mark 16:17 - "And these signs will accompany those who believe: In My name they will drive out demons; they will speak in new tongues; they will pick up snakes with their hands, and if they drink any deadly poison, it will not harm them; they will lay their hands on the sick, and they will be made well.”
https://www.drtenpenny.com/
https://tenpennyfiles.podbean.com/
https://coachdavelive.video/video/3032/doctor-warns-the-world-of-deadly-nanotechnology-inside-covid-vaccines-1
https://mycyclestory.com/
Preliminary META - analysis of randomized trials of ivermectin to treat SARS - CoV - 2 infection Authors: Andrew Hill on behalf of the International Ivermectin Project Team: https://covid19.cdmx.gob.mx/storage/app/media/Articulos/Preliminary%20meta-analysis%20of%20randomized%20trials%20of%20ivermectin%20to%20treat%20SARS-%20CoV-2%20infection%20-%20International%20Ivermectin%20Project%20Team.pdf
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/350457383_Preliminary_meta-analysis_of_randomized_trials_of_ivermectin_to_treat_SARS-_CoV-2_infection
0.2 per kilo. of body weight for ivermectin once a week
Doc said for Vitamin C, do not look take ascorbic acid. Take ascorbate in powder form, at least 3000 MG per day
Shad Sullivan was interviewed on WCN TV yesterday. Good information regarding American beef and cattle industry. https://wcntv.net/video/193/wcn-tv-%7C-may-19th-2021-%7C-bj-edwards-and-shad-sullivan
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.