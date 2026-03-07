BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
What Is Quantum Spirituality? with Larry DeBruyn (Part One)
The Berean Call
The Berean Call
22 views • 12 hours ago

On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/what-quantum-spirituality-larry-debruyn-part-one

More topics on our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics

Free eBooks: https://davehunt.org

Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app

Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social


Gary: Welcome to Search the Scriptures 24/7, a radio ministry of The Berean Call with T.A. McMahon. I’m Gary Carmichael. It’s great to have you with us. In today’s program, Tom begins a two-part series with guest Larry DeBruyn as they address the topic: What Is Quantum Spirituality? Here’s TBC executive director Tom McMahon.


Tom: Thanks, Gary. Today and next week, the Lord willing, I’ll be in conversation with Larry DeBruyn. Larry and I were speakers at two conferences in South Africa: Cape Town and Pretoria. And that was at the beginning of this year, 2016, and it was an experience neither of us will soon forget. The Lord’s grace abounded, and we were blessed and thrilled to experience it.


Larry is a former pastor. He heads Guarding His Flock Ministry. He’s a graduate of Dallas Theological Seminary’s Masters Program, and the author of Unshackled: Breaking Away from Seductive Spirituality. He writes articles for a number of biblical discernment websites, including Herescope and The Alliance for Biblical Integrity.


