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5G - Cloud Data Computing, IoT Devices - LISTEN CAREFULLY WHAT IS SAID HERE - No Opt-Out! - Discussion on Valuetainment
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33 views • April 08, 2020
Unlike with other mobile technologies, 5G will leave us no way to opt-out. Think of it as Minority Report on steroids. You don't need to own a smartphone or have it turned on for the IoT cloud to harvest your data; your biometrics, behavior, movement, contacts..... The implications are staggering. And that's only one facet of this system.
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