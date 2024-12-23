❗️Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine: highlights of the week December 16-22, 2024

▪️Over the past week, Russian forces conducted a series of combined strikes against targets in so-called Ukraine. Kyiv and the surrounding area came under massive attack: including hitting an airfield and warehouse in Vasylkiv.

▪️AFU aviation bases also came under the drone attack in several regions. A series of explosions occurred near the Ozerne airfield in Zhytomyr region and Starokostyantyniv in Khmelnytskyi region.

▪️Meanwhile, the AFU used missiles and UAVs to attack rear Russian targets. In the Rostov region, drones attacked the Novoshakhtinsk oil products refinery: the resulting fire was promptly extinguished.

▪️The AFU also launched several ATACMS and Storm Shadow missiles at the Kamenskiy Combine enterprise. Most of the munitions were intercepted, but one hit caused a fire on the territory of the facility.

▪️At the end of the week, the territory of the Republic of Tatarstan was raided by AFU drones. In Kazan, several residential buildings and one industrial enterprise were damaged.

▪️And in Kursk region, the AFU shelled Rylsk, killing five local residents and wounding more than ten. The buildings of the Cultural center, the pedagogical college, School No. 1, and the bus station were damaged.

▪️At the same time, Ukrainian security services carried out another terrorist attack with the help of their collaborators. An explosive device was detonated in Moscow: Igor Kirillov, head of Russia's NBC defense troops, and his assistant were killed.

▪️The situation remained tense in the part of Kursk region occupied by the AFU. Russian troops actively used UAVs and artillery to hit enemy positions and facilities.

