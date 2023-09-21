Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Brave TV - Sept 21, 2023 - Unveiling the Hidden Dangers: The Toxicity of Our Water Supply and Why Clean Water is a Lifesaver
channel image
BraveTV
410 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
39 views
Published 21 hours ago



We're going to dive deep into a topic that affects every single one of us: the toxicity of our water and the profound importance of clean water for our well-being. Water, as we all know, is the essence of life. It quenches our thirst, nourishes our bodies, and sustains the planet. But did you know that not all water is created equal? In fact, our water sources can sometimes hide a dark secret - toxicity.Show more


You see, pollutants, chemicals, and contaminants can find their way into our water supplies, compromising its purity and potentially harming us in the process. From industrial runoff to outdated infrastructure, there are many sources of water pollution that we need to be aware of. In this video, we're going to explore some of these hidden dangers, shed light on the toxins lurking in our tap water, and most importantly, discuss why it's crucial for our health and the environment to ensure access to clean, safe water. So, stick around because this knowledge can truly be a life-changer!"


As a doctor, I'm passionate about holistic health, and clean water is at the very core of it. Our bodies are made up of around 60% water, and every cell, tissue, and organ relies on it to function optimally. When we consume contaminated water, we expose ourselves to a host of health risks, including digestive problems, weakened immune systems, and even chronic diseases. It's not just about drinking water; it's also about bathing, cooking, and the water we use for our daily lives.


In this digital age, it's essential that we use the power of knowledge and technology to protect ourselves and our loved ones. So, stay tuned as we explore the solutions and actionable steps to ensure you have access to clean, life-giving water. Together, we can make informed choices and take positive actions to safeguard our health and the health of our planet. Remember, clean water is not a luxury; it's a fundamental right that we must all strive to preserve. Let's embark on this journey to a healthier, toxin-free world!


-----

BraveTV Official

Website: https://BraveTV.com

Store: https://BraveTV.com/store

Podcasts: https://BraveTV.com/watch

About Dr. Jason Dean: https://BraveTV.com/about

-----

Today’s report is brought to you by The Full Moon Protocol, where it’s our mission to awaken, uplift, and unite America in health care—one show at a time. Get your Full Moon Protocol at: https://bravetv.store/

To change your retirement to Silver IRA’s, be sure to check out my Plan for you at http://www.kirkelliottphd.com/DrDean


Survival is a necessity at https://www.SurvivalDispatch.com

To learn about investing in Gold & Silver visit wwwUSCoinCapitol.com, or call 800-878-2646.

-----

BraveTV interviews prolific guests that are informative, funny, interesting, controversial, and enjoy Freedom of Speech to the fullest


Show less



CSID: 183e6b502c607ec3



Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

Keywords
dangershiddensupply

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket