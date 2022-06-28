America is Under Attack! 90 Food Plants Saw Destruction in The Last 6 Months!

100 food plants saw destruction in the last year and a half. America's food supply is under attack by our enemies. Food plant after food plant is burning to the ground or had a chunk of their products destroyed, and your government cheers it on.





DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.





Video Sources:

1) Gateway Pundit - Here is the Updated List of US-Based Food Manufacturing Plants Destroyed Under Biden Administration

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/06/updated-list-us-based-food-manufacturing-plants-destroyed-biden-administration/





2) Thousands of cows found dead in Kansas

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mvKDCk9NPO4





3) Biden’s oil policies are collapsing US food production

https://www.oann.com/bidens-oil-policies-are-collapsing-us-food-production/